Fiat - Barchetta -1995.

Fiat Barchetta from the year 1995, in original condition.Originally registered in Madrid. Even though the car is well preserved, some minor details need to be fixed (assembling some mirrors, replacing the shift knob, minor scratches on the bodywork shown in the photos, etc.). The hood is not bad, but there are some signs of use. In general, the car is in good condition. The car runs very well. It has stood still several months inside a garage. The car has its original allow rims mounted, which are very had to find nowadays. Pending vehicle inspection. The last one was passed in 2016. Soft top in good condition. The odometer reading is 144,518 kilometres, which are verifiable with the vehicle inspection booklet (see the photos).The car is in Seville, Spain.Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.