Fiat Jolly Abarth 750

Fiat Jolly 1958

This delightful car is a unique Abarth-engined Fiat Jolly that has been in single family ownership since new.

In 1958 Fiat shipped a number of their very popular 600s to the Italian designer Ghia for conversion into an open topped version termed the Jolly. Featuring wicker seats and the option of a fringed canvas roof to shield its occupants from the Mediterranean sun, these cars were, from the outset, intended for relatively wealthy customers and cost almost twice as much as a standard Fiat 600. Being built in very limited numbers, and with less than 100 believed to survive today, they are highly sought after by enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The Jolly offered here is a very special example being the only car ordered from Ghia with an Abarth 750 engine and having been in single family ownership since 1958 when it was ordered by Mr Perinetto as a gift for his daughter to celebrate the birth of her son and his grandson, Gianni. The car was accordingly registered in her name and remained so until 1976 when it re-registered in the name of Mr Perinetto’s secretary for tax purposes. The car was finally registered in the name