Fiat > Abarth

Service history Driver And Passenger Air Bags,Power-Assisted Steering,Alarm,Electronic Stability Programme,Deadlocks,Front Electric Windows,Immobiliser,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Anti-Lock Brakes,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Radio/CD/MP3,Cloth interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.
Service history
60-62 West Hill Road
United Kingdom
The Fiat 500 is 60 years old this month, and to celebrate Fiat has relea...
Taking place at the fantastic Garage61 classic car museum in the South T...