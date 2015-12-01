loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Fiat - 850 Sport Coupé - 1970

Photos Map

car description

Fiat 850 Sport Coupé from 1970, registered in Portugal.Very nice car, however the painting, made about 6 years ago, is not of great quality. Always Portuguese. Certified by Museu do Caramulo number 436.It works well, interior in good condition, but the chassis frame is not perfect, requires some restoration. All defects of the car can be seen in the pictures.This vehicle can be seen and picked up in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal. Bids do not include transportation or export unless otherwise indicated.This is a used vehicle. It is advisable to see the vehicle before bidding to avoid later disappointments. To arrange a viewing appointment or for more information, please contact Catawiki.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414197
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 850
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Fiat - 850 Sport Coupé - 1970

    Fiat 850

    €6,400 - €8,320 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 850 Berlina - 1971

    Fiat 850

    €3,300 - €4,290 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 850 Spider - 1965

    Fiat 850

    €12,600 - €16,380 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat 850

    Fiat 850

    £7,000 - £9,000 est.
    United Kingdom
  • Fiat - 850 Sport Coupé - 1970

    Fiat 850

    €6,400 - €8,320 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 850 Berlina - 1971

    Fiat 850

    €3,300 - €4,290 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 850 Spider - 1965

    Fiat 850

    €12,600 - €16,380 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat 850

    Fiat 850

    £7,000 - £9,000 est.
    United Kingdom
€6,400 - €8,320 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!