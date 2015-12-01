Fiat - 850 Sport Coupé - 1970

car description

Fiat 850 Sport Coupé from 1970, registered in Portugal.Very nice car, however the painting, made about 6 years ago, is not of great quality. Always Portuguese. Certified by Museu do Caramulo number 436.It works well, interior in good condition, but the chassis frame is not perfect, requires some restoration. All defects of the car can be seen in the pictures.This vehicle can be seen and picked up in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal. Bids do not include transportation or export unless otherwise indicated.This is a used vehicle. It is advisable to see the vehicle before bidding to avoid later disappointments. To arrange a viewing appointment or for more information, please contact Catawiki.