Fiat - 850 Special - 1968

Fiat - 850 Special of 1969Details:Valid inspection: No-Number plates and documents: Italian -Odometer reading: 79,000 Km -Owners: 1-Interiors: Brown leather-Engine: 843 ccDescription: Rare model produced after FIAT 600 and before FIAT 1100 in the 1960’s.This special version of FIAT 850 is 100% in original condition. A true timeless gem and extremely rare in this condition.This vehicle, delivered new on 3rd July 1968, had only one owner, an Italian old lady and circulated until 1981. From that moment on it remained unused in a dry garage.Original body is beige. It shows small surface stains spread on the paint but it shows no signs of rust. Brown leather interiors are incredibly beautiful: original seats are amazing, mats and panels are original as well as roof and dashboard. Everything is as good as new.Never crashed, no weldings. Bottom is undamaged too. Engine: 843 cc; petrol-powered with manual transmission, 4 speeds. Mechanics in good condition. Only brakes require some attention.This Fiat 850 is also equipped with black plates, booklet and original warranty booklet and coupons delivered at the time of purchase.Authentic collector’s piece, it only requires some minor restoration works to become perfect.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Controguerra (TE), Italy.