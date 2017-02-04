Fiat - 600 Viotti - 1961

car description

Two owner car. First owner was an electrical engineer in his 40s who kept the car until 1986, when it was taken in part exchange by a Fiat dealer, Amiata Auto, near Grosseto, Italy. He kept it in his showroom, with some other old fiats, until February 2015 when i purchased it. The car has never had any rust, and never been in an accident. In 1986 the fiat dealer:-repainted it inits original 2 tone colors-had the front seat sitting side recovered-redid the engineIn 30 years he kept the car, it covered less than 1000 km. It is completely original and has never been modified. I gave it a full service, had the brakes system overhauled and put on 4 new tyres.It got its italian MOT in February 2016. The car runs and drives very well, and the 86.000 Km are original.Everything works in the car, and it does not need any work done. It has a special steering wheel, instrument binnacle, and an Abarth twin exhaust. Pictures are part of the description.The car is a nice original preserved. The car is 56 years old, so having never been restored, but only "recovery," only some small imperfections - some surface rust stain, the carpet behind a little bit damaged, the sky a little bit spottedThe car can be seen and tried in Perugia, Italy