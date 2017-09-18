car description

Vehicle with original plates and documents, registered ASI eligible for the Historic Mille Miglia.

The story of this exemplar of the car that powered Italy began in 1956, when three sisters (daughters): Margherita (class 22), Catherine (class 25) and Anna (class '34) decided to take all three licenses and buy the new Fiat 600 that is doing proselytizing among new motorists and not only. They have a small farmhouse in the province of Cuneo where they work and live. It will take 5 months to get the 600 that comes in December light green color (361) a particular tint, as it has bluish reflections depending on the light that illuminates it. Tint that Mrs. Anna would say, she kept the dust well.

The car is scheduled on December 22 and is shown at Christmas Mass. The car was therefore carefully guarded and used little and in turn by the three sisters.

In 1983 (27 years), sisters decide to want a more modern car (the Panda) and find Professor Vilma of Fossano, a middle school teacher in the country who is looking for a second car to go to work. The purchase is fast and the Professor uses it for this journey, home - school, until 1990. A notary of Fossano makes the court to Mrs. Vilma for her to sell her the 600 she wants to take for her wife Mariella, another was Professor Vilma's student. Mrs Mariella will also use this car for a few decades, when she will surrender it in 2000. The rest is recent history.

On December 22, 2016, this car was 60 years old, a recent occurrence for a car that has been discreetly accompanied by the lives of these Italian women for 80,000 km. The car has just been cut off with head restocking, radiant masses, water pump, carburetor cleaning and adjustment. Revision valid until June 2019. Ready to use.