Fiat - 600 - 1968

car description

Fiat 600 was considered by many as a development of Fiat 500. The truth, however, is different - firstly, it appeared on the market two years earlier, secondly it was the first Fiat with rear engine and thirdly, its drive unit was from a completely different class. Its engine with a capacity of 633 CC was cooled with liquid and, above all, it was equipped with four cylinders, thanks to which Fiat 600 was giving a completely different drive experiences, much better than Fiat 500.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Poland.