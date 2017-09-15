Fiat - 600 - 1968

Fiat 600 was considered by many as a development of Fiat 500. The truth, however, is different - firstly, it appeared on the market two years earlier, secondly it was the first Fiat with rear engine and thirdly, its drive unit was from a completely different class. Its engine with a capacity of 633 CC was cooled with liquid and, above all, it was equipped with four cylinders, thanks to which Fiat 600 was giving a completely different drive experiences, much better than Fiat 500.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Poland.
