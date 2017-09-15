loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 600 - 1968

€4,000 - €5,200 (£3,557.60 - £4,624.88)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Fiat 600 was considered by many as a development of Fiat 500. The truth, however, is different - firstly, it appeared on the market two years earlier, secondly it was the first Fiat with rear engine and thirdly, its drive unit was from a completely different class. Its engine with a capacity of 633 CC was cooled with liquid and, above all, it was equipped with four cylinders, thanks to which Fiat 600 was giving a completely different drive experiences, much better than Fiat 500.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Poland.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325392
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 600
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

