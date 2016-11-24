Fiat - 600 - 1960

car description

DESCRIPTION This Fiat 600 belongs to the very first series, with doors hinged at its rear. Of this extremely rare series there are only a few models left.The vehicle is in excellent condition, a true museum piece, for collectors and connoisseurs looking for an exclusive Italian car. The car was fully restored by professionals taking care of the smallest details and bringing it back to like new condition.The rare and sleek two-tone light blue and white body is in perfect condition, without signs or rust. Chrome parts are shiny and seals are new. The elegant two-tone upholstery in light blue and white are beautiful and new, as well as the dashboard, the original steering wheel and the roof lining. 633cc petrol engine with 4-speed manual transmission. Engine and mechanics have been renovated and the car has covered only 9000 km.Unique piece, collectible, Fiat 600 from the 1960s.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Controguerra (Teramo), Italy.