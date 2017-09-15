loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 508 Balilla Spider - 1937

€26,500 - €34,450 (£23,569.10 - £30,639.83)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Fiat 508 Balilla Balila Spider of 1937, in good condition.It belonged to a well-known Portuguese collector. Adapted in the 60’s from a normal Balilla into a Spider. Very fun to drive. Certified by the Museu do Caramulo, Portugal.Has been carefully restored along the years. There are only two major disadvantages: the gearshift and the battery space (can be seen in the photos). Odometer reading not verifiable.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal. Bids do not include transportation or export unless otherwise indicated.This is a used vehicle. It is advisable to see the vehicle before bidding to avoid later disappointments. To arrange a viewing appointment or for more information, please contact Catawiki.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325591
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 508
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

