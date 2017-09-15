loading Loading please wait....
FIAT - 500 R - 1973

€3,200 - €4,160 (£2,846.08 - £3,699.90)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DETAILSValid inspection: nonePrevious owners: 2Number plates and documents: Italian, from the first registrationEngine: 594 ccDESCRIPTIONFiat 500 R from 1973 in original Tahiti yellow colour, last version with 594 cc engine. The car needs a light restoration of the body. No sheet metal to replace. In good conditions considering the age. Repainting is needed; some small rust spots but not damaged; engine and transmission work; all documents are regular. Sufficient maintenance. Bottom is not corroded.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Lastra a Signa (FI), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325357
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

