FIAT - 500 R - 1973

DETAILSValid inspection: nonePrevious owners: 2Number plates and documents: Italian, from the first registrationEngine: 594 ccDESCRIPTIONFiat 500 R from 1973 in original Tahiti yellow colour, last version with 594 cc engine. The car needs a light restoration of the body. No sheet metal to replace. In good conditions considering the age. Repainting is needed; some small rust spots but not damaged; engine and transmission work; all documents are regular. Sufficient maintenance. Bottom is not corroded.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Lastra a Signa (FI), Italy.