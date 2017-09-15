FIAT - 500 R - 1973

DETAILSValid inspection: nonePrevious owners: 2Number plates and documents: Italian, from the first registrationEngine: 594 ccDESCRIPTIONFiat 500 R from 1973 in original Tahiti yellow colour, last version with 594 cc engine. The car needs a light restoration of the body. No sheet metal to replace. In good conditions considering the age. Repainting is needed; some small rust spots but not damaged; engine and transmission work; all documents are regular. Sufficient maintenance. Bottom is not corroded.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Lastra a Signa (FI), Italy.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
The Fiat 500 is 60 years old this month, and to celebrate Fiat has relea...
Speed isn’t everything; the original Fiat 500 certainly proves that. Slo...