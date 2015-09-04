Fiat - 500 Nuova- 1966

car description

Fiat 500 1966 type Nuova This restored type Nuova from 1966 is the transitional type between type D and F. Completely repainted, hard, and in original colour with red trim on the inside.Features original extra wide Fregat rims with Fregat hub caps entirely powder-coated and new wide tyres 145, original rims also included. Lowered suspension with new red shock absorbers Sports steering wheel and original steering wheel are included. Fast 650 cc block with valve cover, sports filter and sport exhaust system!New: -linen roof-chrome work -window rubbers throughout -wipers type D -wipers -tyres -wiring harness, fuse box -Interior -clutch, assembly group and gear plates -Powder-coated Fregat rims, extra wide -Lowered front suspension and shock absorbers - Sports exhaust Etc.Supplied with a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection and service. In the event of export, collection or shipping is seen as received. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.