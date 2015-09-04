loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 500 Monza Speedster - 1975

Unique model converted into a Speedster from former FIAT engineer Giugiaro on a Fiat 500 L base - 1975, 110 F 000 base and 650 cc engine.Moulds for resin parts will be delivered with the car.Italian registration and recent inspection valid until October 2019. Engine and body in very good conditions. The green leather interior is new and in excellent conditions. New braking system with disc brakes. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Turin (TO), Italy.

  • Ad ID
    421031
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
