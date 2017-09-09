Fiat - 500 L - 1972

car description

Details: - valid inspection until 2019; - previous owners: 2;- number plates and documents: original, Italian;- engine: 4-stroke, original, overhauled with 100 km; - bottom in very good condition; - painting: new, original colour cod. coral red 102;- interior: new, original; - tires 90% new.- new, original chrome.Description: Fiat 500 L from 1972, entirely restored in July 2017 in all its mechanical parts, body and interior, including new sunroof and chrome, and since then always kept indoors. Exterior paints performed professionally in the original colour.Pictures also show some phases of the restoration and the parts replaced with new original ones.Original engine and gearbox just overhauled, with about 100 km, with no further service to be done. Cylinders and pistons are new, with a 540 cylinder capacity, higher than the original. Distribution, candles, platinum-plated pins, belt, battery, ignition cables are all new and original spare parts. Revised spindles.Original chrome steel wheel covers. All chrome parts were replaced with original spare parts of high quality. Front suspension inspected, as well as bearings and brakes; the front glass has just been changed with a new one and all tires and seals have been replaced. All interior replaced with original spare parts.Italian documents with original number plate. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in San Severino Marche, Italy. Transport across Europe can be arranged at competitive prices. Transportation and costs for expatriate procedures are charged to the buyer.