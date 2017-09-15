Fiat - 500 L - 1971

car description

Details:- valid inspection: yes- number plates and documents: ItalianDescription:1971 Fiat 500 L restored several years ago and always kept in a garage. Used by the same family for years in a small village in the province of Frosinone, only two owners, meticulous and scrupulous in periodic mechanical inspections, no rust, original and running mechanics. Completely overhauled with only 1,200 Km on the assets with certified invoice, new battery. It still has the original factory lights and components, perfect bottom and interiors Original number plate, original documents, double keys, original service kit from the factory. Valuable car and full of history. Possible delivery through a company specialised in national and international transport, with costs charged to the buyer upon agreement between both parties after the sale. We’re not responsible for shipping.If the vehicle will not be sold in Italy, it will take some days to organise the transport and to comply with the administrative requirements for the export, in accordance with the applicable laws. The vehicle will be considered received once taken over by the transport company. The costs for the export documents and for the transport are at the buyer’s charge. The costs will be communicated after the sale, according to the destination country. Note: do not hesitate to contact us for any doubt. We’ll be at your complete disposal. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Frascati (Rome), Italy.