Fiat - 500 L - 1969

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Owners: 2 DESCRIPTIONFiat-500 L F110 Sedan from 1969, engine with about 43,000 km, preserved, registered again in 1988 with original registration card, the bodywork has a small restored crack on the right side - mechanically in excellent condition. Inspection passed on 19/06/2017 expiring on 19/06/2019 - Insurance due on 14/06/2018 Only 2 owners. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Arzano (NA), Italy.