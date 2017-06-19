loading Loading please wait....
FIAT - 500 L - 1969

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Owners: 2 DESCRIPTIONFiat-500 L F110 Sedan from 1969, engine with about 43,000 km, preserved, registered again in 1988 with original registration card, the bodywork has a small restored crack on the right side - mechanically in excellent condition. Inspection passed on 19/06/2017 expiring on 19/06/2019 - Insurance due on 14/06/2018 Only 2 owners. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Arzano (NA), Italy.

  • Ad ID
    414186
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
€3,300 - €4,290 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

