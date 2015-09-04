Fiat - 500 L - 1969

car description

Dutch Fiat 500 LWithout Dutch Periodic Vehicle InspectionCar is in garage, but has several rust spots.See the photos, which are part of the description.I have driven it recently, but it had to be pushed.Car is in used condition and needs maintenance.Sold due to upcoming relocation.Car is in Helmond (Netherlands) where it can be visited and collected.It is recommended to view the car before placing a bid, so to prevent possible disappointment afterwards.Please contact Catawiki for an appointment.Suitcase holder, winter filters and two rear bumpers are there.