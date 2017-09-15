Fiat - 500 L - 1969

car description

This Fiat 500 L from 1969 is in partial original condition and looks perfect!This Fiat from 1969 was imported to the Netherlands in 1996, it has a Dutch registration. Always owned by a Fiat 500 club member and maintained well, it recently had a service and the tank was renewed. The interior looks neat but has some minor signs of wear of course.In short, a luxury chic and charming Fiat 500 L from 1969 in a perfectly maintained condition.Supplied with fresh Dutch Periodical Vehicle Inspection until 2019 and provided with new service.The car can be viewed and picked up in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.