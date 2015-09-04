loading Loading please wait....
Variant: 1.2 S 3dr (start/stop)

Red, AUTO CLIMATE CTRL, TINTED WINDOWS, 15'' ALLOYS, BLUE & ME HANDS FREE SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, USB PORT - AMAZING FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE*+TOP PART EXCHANGE PRICES* MANGOLETSI ARE 50 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR. BE ANOTHER ONE OF OUR HAPPY CUSTOMERS & BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 1 owner, Grey Part leather interior, Automatic Climate Control, Start and Stop, Dark Tinted Windows, 15in Alloy Wheels, Blue and Me Hands Free System with Bluetooth Technology, Voice Recognition and USB Port, Electric Front Windows, Radio/CD/MP3 Player. 4 seats, *FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS, £5,990

  • Ad ID
    421286
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    WM63ZXZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    35516 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
£5,990

London Road (A50),Knutsford,Allostock
WA16 9NS
United Kingdom

