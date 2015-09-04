car description

FOR SALE

A classic adorable and funky Fiat 500L in superb condition.



EQUIPMENT

Chrome bumpers, sunshine roof, swivelling quarter front windows, stainless steel brightwork and door furniture, side repeaters, padded dashboard, ashtray, tilt access front seats, folding rear seat, door pockets, front parcel shelf, fresh air heater and demister, windscreen washer. Accessories; Mille Miglia alloy wheels, door mirrors, bumper overriders.



EXTERIOR

The iconic classic Fiat 500 needs no introduction as the instantly recognisable and cheeky Italian city car. This example is finished in beautiful and vivacious Ivory Pearlescent metallic boasts a bright and vibrant shine which catches the light almost psychedelically. Only minor cosmetic markings are visible but certainly do not spoil the cheeky characteristics of this most famous of little Fiats. All chrome and brightwork trim is present and remains in good order as do the original Fiat badges. The number plate lamp shroud is pitted. The underside is clean and free from excess applied underseal to allow easy inspection of the structural integrity. Delightful and super cute in every respect.



INTERIOR

The interior styling of this classic Italian supermini is every inch a fashion icon and epitomises chic design. The Black vinyl seats with matching door cards and padded dash rail are in good condition with no tears or damage. All functions and controls operate including the floor mounted choke control and starter lever. The flat band style speedometer and warning lights function. The front luggage compartment houses the spare wheel and rubber mat and correct black painted fuel tank. The fold back full sunroof is fully intact and effortlessly allows open top classic motoring. Design simplicity in its truest form and fashionably chic.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The two cylinder air cooled rear mounted engine thrums along beautifully having the recommended and desirable 126 transplant. Visually almost identical it offers better maximum torque and flexibility and livelier acceleration for real world town driving. Sought after upgrades include a Giannini aluminium sump. 23bhp with a top speed of 62mph is transferred through the upgraded 4-speed synchromesh gearbox, a common conversion that offers far easier usage than the original fitment.



WHEELS, TYRES, BRAKES

Genuine and desirable Mille Miglia polished rim alloy wheels are in pristine order with matching 125 R12 tyres, all showing virtually full tread. Recent works to the hydraulic brakes on all four wheels give adequate performance compared to modern standards.



HISTORY FILE

This iconic 1970 Fiat 500L was sourced from Italy in 2015 by its only UK owner, Italian born Mr Saverio Fasulo, an avid classic Fiat fan wanting to relive his childhood days spent travelling in these iconic cars. Sourced from the warm and dry climate of Bovino in Italy, the car arrived in the UK whereby it has been enjoyed at classic car shows and undergone extensive maintenance including full engine servicing and brake overhaul. Now wanting for nothing and in superb working order, this little Fiat is ready to enjoy and its cheeky character is certainly disproportionate with its dinky size!



MOT December 2018, HPI Clear.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/TNnO4XsESzg



To see a complete set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHsm6PhpKJ



'Like us' or 'Follow us' for exciting new cars coming soon at KGF Classic Cars:



https://www.facebook.com/KGFClassiccars



https://twitter.com/KGFClassicCars

