Fiat - 500 Francis Lombardi My Car - 1971

Fiat - 500 Francis Lombardi My Car - 1971DETAILS- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 17,000 km- Owners: 2- Colour: metallic grey- Engine: 499.5 ccDESCRIPTIONWonderful Fiat 500 My Car Francis Lombardi in metallic grey with sunroof, perfectly restored in 2014 and always kept in garage. 2 owners; new tyres; braking system, electric system and shock absorbers are new; original restored Ferrero steering wheel; original dashboard; original radiator grille; new leather upholstery. Very beautiful as in the pictures. The last inspection was carried out in July 2014. Now it has expired and hasn’t been renewed due to car non-use. Number plates and documents are Italian. The odometer reading is 17,000 km, the car is in very good conditions. There are 2 negligible paint bubbles and some slight natural rust spots on chromed parts, as you can see from the pictures. The underbody has been restored with new bottom and sound insulation. The 499.5 cc engine is original and delivers a power of 18.2 cv.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in San Cesareo (Roma), Italy.

  • Ad ID
    402009
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
€7,600 - €9,880 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

