Fiat - 500 F - 1969

DETAILS- Valid inspection: 2017- Documents: Italian- Colour: yellow mother-of-pearlDESCRIPTION1969 Fiat 500 F, fully restored to be used again by a specialist coachbuilder. Most parts were replaced with new ones (as in the pictures). The previous owner replaced the bottom, renewed the underbody (including fender covers) by reaching the bare sheet metal. The car is completely rust free and was treated with anti-corrosive products in order to maintain a good look through the years.Many accessories are new (window scrapers, bumper blades, headlights, soft top, etc.) New tyres and beautiful repainted rims (model 126), new battery. The original 500 engine was overhauled and works just fine. Original vintage 4-speed gearbox + reverse. Drive-axle boots replaced. It is possible to mount a 126 4-speed gearbox (3 synchronised gears) at an extra cost which is yet to be agreed. The car mounts a more sportive steering wheel. The mileage is unknown due to the age of the car.The yellow mother-of-pearl paint beautifully shines under the sun.Given the dimensions of the car, we can arrange the transport with a Ducato truck or similar for € 0.47/km or by car transporter for a convenient price.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Fiumicino (Rome), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407512
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
€4,800 - €6,240 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

