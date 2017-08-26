loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 500 F - 1969

€6,950 - €9,035 (£6,435.01 - £8,365.51)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Fiat 500F4 Gears500CC2 Cylinders1969Km: 69,836 (read)Nice Fiat 500 from 1969, completely repainted and has a new interior, build with many new parts.Runs and drives great!It looks magnificent, but the Fiat would benefit from an underseal prior to use. Ready for years of enjoyment.The Fiat comes with Italian documents and can thus be registered anywhere.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307806
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

