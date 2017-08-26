Fiat - 500 F - 1969

car description

Fiat 500F4 Gears500CC2 Cylinders1969Km: 69,836 (read)Nice Fiat 500 from 1969, completely repainted and has a new interior, build with many new parts.Runs and drives great!It looks magnificent, but the Fiat would benefit from an underseal prior to use. Ready for years of enjoyment.The Fiat comes with Italian documents and can thus be registered anywhere.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Maastricht, the Netherlands.