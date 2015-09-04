loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 500 F - 1967

A true Italian gem, fully functional and recently restored by professionals. Just serviced and overhauled. Outside, doors and fully repainted rims, while the interior colour is the original of that period. Battery, Continental tyres and new tubes, new battery, fully functional electrical and braking system. Record Monza muffler which adds some more HP to the car, you also have the original. The car was always kept in a garage and had two owners, one of which is a relative of mine from which I purchased it. The seats have been remade on the original ones and the panels were completely redone by professionals.Original vintage plates and manuals. User and maintenance manual.

  • Ad ID
    407536
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
€8,100 - €10,530 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

