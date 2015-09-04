Fiat - 500 F - 1966

car description

The Fiat 500, or “Cinquino” is one of the quintessential symbols of industrial production that marked the history of Italy during the economic miracle. Today it represents the authentic icon of made in Italy style all over the world.The car was registered in 1966 and had 3 owners. It has circulated on the Italian roads until today. Last month the car had a restoration of the paint. The body was repainted and treated against rust. Overhauled and serviced mechanics with a 499 cc engine and 4-speed transmission in perfect condition. Red interior with white bezels, entirely renovated; new door panels, carpet and mats. Soft top, repainted rims, new tyres. Valid inspection until 2018.A rare opportunity to get a true Italian gem.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Lastra a Signa (Florence), Italy.