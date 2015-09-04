loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Fiat - 500 F - 1966

Photos Map

car description

The Fiat 500, or “Cinquino” is one of the quintessential symbols of industrial production that marked the history of Italy during the economic miracle. Today it represents the authentic icon of made in Italy style all over the world.The car was registered in 1966 and had 3 owners. It has circulated on the Italian roads until today. Last month the car had a restoration of the paint. The body was repainted and treated against rust. Overhauled and serviced mechanics with a 499 cc engine and 4-speed transmission in perfect condition. Red interior with white bezels, entirely renovated; new door panels, carpet and mats. Soft top, repainted rims, new tyres. Valid inspection until 2018.A rare opportunity to get a true Italian gem.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Lastra a Signa (Florence), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414211
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • FIAT - 500 R - 1974

    Fiat 500

    €5,900 - €7,670 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 F - 1966

    Fiat 500

    €6,700 - €8,710 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • FIAT - 500 L - 1969

    Fiat 500

    €3,300 - €4,290 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 Lusso - 1971

    Fiat 500

    €7,800 - €10,140 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 F - 1967

    Fiat 500

    €8,100 - €10,530 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 F - 1969

    Fiat 500

    €4,800 - €6,240 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 D - 1965

    Fiat 500

    €10,100 - €13,130 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 L - 1969

    Fiat 500

    €1,750 - €2,275 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 Nuova- 1966

    Fiat 500

    €7,500 - €9,750 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 Abarth 695 Replica - 1974

    Fiat 500

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • FIAT - 500 R - 1974

    Fiat 500

    €5,900 - €7,670 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 F - 1966

    Fiat 500

    €6,700 - €8,710 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • FIAT - 500 L - 1969

    Fiat 500

    €3,300 - €4,290 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 Lusso - 1971

    Fiat 500

    €7,800 - €10,140 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 F - 1967

    Fiat 500

    €8,100 - €10,530 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 F - 1969

    Fiat 500

    €4,800 - €6,240 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 D - 1965

    Fiat 500

    €10,100 - €13,130 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 L - 1969

    Fiat 500

    €1,750 - €2,275 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 Nuova- 1966

    Fiat 500

    €7,500 - €9,750 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 Abarth 695 Replica - 1974

    Fiat 500

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€6,700 - €8,710 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!