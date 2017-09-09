Fiat - 500 F - 1966

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: none- Number plates and documents: Italian and original of the time- Odometer reading: 80,207 km- Owners: 2DESCRIPTIONWe bring to you a model with 80,207 original km, restored (works ended in 2013) and rarely used (200 km). The body is almost perfect except for a defect on the front left fender. No traces of oxidation. Interior is original (except the steering wheel) and intact. An original steering wheel can be found easily. The engine is mechanically perfect and needs no intervention of any kind: it started immediately after months. New tyres. Bureaucratic and potential shipping costs are charged to the buyer.The car can be viewed and picked up in Petralia Soprana (PA), Italy.