Fiat - 500 D convertible - 1962

Fiat - 500 D convertible, of 1962Details:· Inspection valid until: September 2017· Odometer reading: 29,408 Km· Owners: 3· Colours: Avorio Chiaro Fiat 214Underbody: still in good condition, as the original model of the manufacturer.Detail: This vehicle is in collector’s condition, it hasn’t been used for 40 years and stored in a garage in Turin. In 2015, it has been registered as an ASI vehicle (Automotoclub Storico Italiano - Italian historical car), totally original.Light ivory colour. It has been well preserved, considering also that small conservative maintenance interventions have been made, the car has no scratches or rust and also the bottom is in excellent condition. Interiors are original and are perfectly preserved, like dashboard, steering wheel and mats. Included:1) sunroof, still new and long.2) engine air intake grille specific for the modification and positioning of the long sunroof. 3) brown leather belt to tie sunroof when it is openList of expenses: 1) purchase of the vehicle on the 1st December 2016, 9,000 euros.2) property passage 250 euros3) purchase of some spare parts like long sunroof and part of the engine air intake 590 euros. 4) external paint with original Fiat 214 colour: 2,000 €5) overhaul and substitution of some parts of the breaking system, 450 euros.Overall: 12,290 euros.499.5 cc petrol-powered engine with 4 gears manual transmissionEngine and mechanics are in perfect condition, odometer reading only: 29,408 km Braking system revised only a few days ago, cylinders were replaced, front and rear brake shoes were replaced.100% in original condition, collector’s piece. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Monza, Italy.