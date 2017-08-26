Fiat - 500 D - 1964

car description

Fiat 500D in a rare beautiful condition. Both the body and the interior are in a beautiful condition.It still has the original engine which works fine, the odometer reading is 49,836 kmThe chassis of this car is unique, entirely original!All seams and spot welding nicely visible, as in the factory. The car is thus unrestored, has only been repainted in the original colour. Absolutely unique for a Fiat 500 of this age. The original aluminium finish is also present. This is clearly a car that had an easy life, and therefore a real collector’s object!The original booklets are also present.Truly unique to this 500D is the transformable roof. You can remove the rear part of the roof and install an entire convertible top (as with the new 500C!)This unique Fiat comes with Italian documents and can thus be easily registered anywhere.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Maastricht, the Netherlands.