FIAT 500 C “TOPOLINO”, MILLE MIGLIA 1951

SOLD TO THE UNITED STATES, This specific example took part successfully in the 1951 Mille Miglia drove by Lippi-Albertoni Brand Fiat Type 500 C "Topolino" Color Grey Interior Grey Year of build 1950 Price Sold 1950 FIAT "TOPOLINO" An original 1951 Mille Miglia Fiat "Topolino" With lot of old photos of the car during its racing career and copies of original Mille Miglia documents With the original of the italian registration in Bologna This very unique Fiat "Topolino" Mille Miglia 1951 has been sold to a customer in the United States.