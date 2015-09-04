loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 500 C Topolino Belvedere - 1954

- Valid inspection: yes;- number plates and documents: Italian;- owners: 4;- engine: 570 cc - 12 hp;- underbody condition: good (in consideration of the age).Description:Fiat - 500 C Topolino Belvedere from 1954, preservative restoration, in good condition with original paint retouched. ASI registered, original number plates with 4 numbers, original booklet.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Milan, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421117
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
