Fiat - 500 C Topolino - 1952

Fiat Topolino, black repainted, white leather interiors, and the engine was not renewed but only maintained. Over the years only the consumable parts have been replaced, such as exhaust pipes filters and clamps. Drums, shoe and pellets were replaced, so the brake system is new. The vehicle odometer marks 84,000 Km original, and the vehicle shows the typical delicate black colour. The car is always kept indoors and is washed by hand only.The vehicle is registered in Italy. It’s provided with Italian official documents, the registration documents, the owner certificate PRA/ACI. The body is in good condition, with almost no corrosion and with frame in excellent condition. Interior and roof are in good conditions.Original Italian, it still has the first Italian plate. 4-cylinder engine 569 cc - 16 HP, 4-speed manual transmission.Recently equipped with white leather upholstery: - seat covers - rubber flooring, including carpet floor - upholstery of door panels with storage pockets In the dashboard all the tools work properly. The electrical system has been completely checked, replaced where necessary, and with new electrical panel and switch. The body is in good condition with some defect for age. Sealing and cutting of both car doors are fine. The car has the original round headlights and not American bumpers, which makes it even more special. The roof and rear window are in good condition. The tyres are good. The wheels were painted in the original colour. The chrome are original aluminium. Brakes, clutch, gearbox and steering work properly. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Ozieri (SS), Italy.