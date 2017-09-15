Fiat - 500 C Topolino - 1949

car description

Details:- valid inspection until: September 2019;- documents: Italian;- owners: 3;- underbody condition: good.Description: fully working, mechanics and bodywork fully restored. Indicator stalks and rubber bumpers, first series of the Topolino C. Spare wheel. Always kept in a garage. Engine was redone a few years ago. I recently fixed belt, the whole brake system and steering wheel. I also sell the green dust cover with Fiat logo.Note: only a small scratch on the mudguards.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Vignola (Modena), Italy.