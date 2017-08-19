loading Loading please wait....
» » »

FIAT - 500 C lorry with box - 1954

Compare this car
View Auction
€2,300 - €2,990 (£2,101.51 - £2,731.96)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Complete lorry to be entirely restored. Good sheet metal with surface rust, several owners. It is a lorry with box since its origin, never modified, petrol engine, 600 cc, first registration in 1954, original beige colour. The engine is complete but stuck, 4-speed manual transmission, complete but to be overhauled.Deregistered for demolition, no documents or number plates. I have a certificate with the number plate.The vehicle can be viewed in Cassino (FR) by appointment and it can be shipped worldwide for a cost to be determined.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305452
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 500
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • FIAT - 500 C lorry with box - 1954

    Fiat 500

    €2,300 - €2,990 est. (£2,101.51 - £2,731.96 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 F - 1968

    Fiat 500

    €6,500 - €8,450 est. (£5,939.05 - £7,720.77 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 C Topolino - 1954

    Fiat 500

    €10,700 - €13,910 est. (£9,776.59 - £12,709.57 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 L - 1965

    Fiat 500

    €4,200 - €5,460 est. (£3,837.54 - £4,988.80 est.)
    London , London
  • FIAT - 500 L - 1970

    Fiat 500

    €5,400 - €7,020 est. (£4,933.98 - £6,414.17 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 L - 1969

    Fiat 500

    €4,700 - €6,110 est. (£4,294.39 - £5,582.71 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 L - 1975

    Fiat 500

    €6,500 - €8,450 est. (£5,939.05 - £7,720.77 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 Francis Lombardi - 1970

    Fiat 500

    €10,400 - €13,520 est. (£9,502.48 - £12,353.22 est.)
    London , London
  • Fiat - 500 R - 1975

    Fiat 500

    €4,500 - €5,850 est. (£4,111.65 - £5,345.15 est.)
    London , London
  • 1971 Fiat 500 Minimaxi

    Fiat 500

    £20,000 - £25,000 est.
    London , London