FIAT - 500 C lorry with box - 1954

car description

Complete lorry to be entirely restored. Good sheet metal with surface rust, several owners. It is a lorry with box since its origin, never modified, petrol engine, 600 cc, first registration in 1954, original beige colour. The engine is complete but stuck, 4-speed manual transmission, complete but to be overhauled.Deregistered for demolition, no documents or number plates. I have a certificate with the number plate.The vehicle can be viewed in Cassino (FR) by appointment and it can be shipped worldwide for a cost to be determined.