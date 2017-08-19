FIAT - 500 C lorry with box - 1954

Complete lorry to be entirely restored. Good sheet metal with surface rust, several owners. It is a lorry with box since its origin, never modified, petrol engine, 600 cc, first registration in 1954, original beige colour. The engine is complete but stuck, 4-speed manual transmission, complete but to be overhauled.Deregistered for demolition, no documents or number plates. I have a certificate with the number plate.The vehicle can be viewed in Cassino (FR) by appointment and it can be shipped worldwide for a cost to be determined.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
The Fiat 500 is 60 years old this month, and to celebrate Fiat has relea...
Speed isn’t everything; the original Fiat 500 certainly proves that. Slo...