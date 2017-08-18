Fiat - 1800 Lunga Sedan - 1961

car description

Original Fiat Lunga sedan 1800 petrol 6-cylinder88,250 km 4 gears 142 km/hour max 75 HP unique car In neat and working conditionAll original and complete, it does need some work.Engine runs perfectly lighting works, wiring okay Belgian registration / registration certificateThis well-maintained Fiat is from 1961 and unique in its kind.A 1800 cc with 6 cylinders makes it a nice car.The car is still in very good condition, the engine works fine and the base is still very good.Heating works but has a small leak in one of the pipes.It is understandable that after so many years there is rust on the bodywork (pictures).The joists are in good condition.The engine runs very nicely, the brakes must be checked, the handbrake works.The wiring is 99% fine and everything works.Opening the boot and bonnet is done the original way.The interior is intact, but the seats need reupholstering. A small folding window is missing.Boot and bottom plate are in perfect condition. The car can be viewed/picked up in Riemst. (Belgium)