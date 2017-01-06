loading Loading please wait....
Fiat 1500 Spider 1966

Fiat 1500 Spider Cabriolet 1966, Pininfarina, red leather, in very good condition The Fiat 1500 Spider Cabriolet was designed by master designer Pininfarina.The Fiat is delivered in 1966 with beautiful off white paint. This special Cabriolet has marvellous red leather interior which is a very beautiful combination with the off white paint. The original 1481CC, 4cyl engine is attached on a manual gearbox. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

    408641
    For sale
    Fiat > 1500
    1966
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

