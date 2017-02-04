Fiat - 1500 Monviso Cabriolet - 1948

car description

Fiat - 1500 Monviso Cabriolet - 1948DETAILS- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 12,330 km- Colour: two-tone, white and blue- Engine: 1500 cc - 6 cylindersDESCRIPTIONCar built by Monviso coachbuilder on Fiat 1500 B base from the 12 units built in total, each different from the other. Preserved and original in every detail. Manufactured in 1948, 1500 cc 6 cylinders 33 kw engine, petrol fuel, 4-speed manual transmission. Chassis no. 040782, engine no. 42040, 12,330 km reported. Engine perfectly running (like the whole vehicle), preserved body with signs of age, two-toned paint in white and blue colours scabbed in several spots, small unimportant rust spots. Very good bottom and underbody, body with no corrosion. Interior and capote in good conditions. Car fitted with 5 original and detachable alloy rims.Overall the car is complete and usable in its current conditions. The car has to be inspected. It has vintage black number plates, original documents and 5 previous owners. It has been used until 2011.Transport all over Europe can be arranged prior agreement for cost and delivery time.This vehicle can be viewed and possibly picked up in Cassino (FR), Italy.