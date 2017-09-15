Fiat - 1500 - 1964

car description

Fiat - 1500 - 1964The vehicle is still in an age-appropriate original condition which I would classify as good. Odometer reading 74,000 km.A lot of work has been done on this car so far, so that passing the German inspection (TÜV) should be no problem.The following reconditioning and replacemet work has been performed so far:BatteryRear brake shoesRear brake cylinderFront brake padsThe front brake calipers were reconditioned with new partsAll tie rods including joints were replacedTurning blocks were overhauledHeadlights were renewedHazard lights were installedThe steering column stalk was replacedThe front indicator was replacedThe boot seal was renewedAn oil change was doneNew front tyresNew hubcapsOne left and one right floor panel of the underbody have been replacedThe car only needs to pass the inspection, which should not be any problem.A German inspection (TÜV) can be arranged at cost.This is a neat family car for a really small price.The car can be viewed and picked up in 88069 Tettnang, Germany. This is a used car. It’s strongly recommended that you view the vehicle before submitting a bid to avoid any later disappointment. To arrange an appointment or for more information, please contact Catawiki. Your bids do not include transport and/or export costs, unless stated otherwise.