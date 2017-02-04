loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 1500 - 1964

€4,000 - €5,200 (£3,566.40 - £4,636.32)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This is one of the few remaining Fiat 1500’s, this car drives, shifts and brakes excellent. Upholstery does have damage.This car features an LPG installation and Dutch licence plate and is exempt from road tax. Make: FiatModel: 1300 Manufacturing year: 1964. Colour: Grey Engine: 1300 Fuel: Petrol. Transmission: Manual transmission. Odometer reading: 65,464 km Number of keys: 2. Margin: Yes. License plate: Dutch, DM-16-74 . MOT: noneThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234595
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 1500
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

