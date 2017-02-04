Fiat - 1500 - 1964

This is one of the few remaining Fiat 1500’s, this car drives, shifts and brakes excellent. Upholstery does have damage.This car features an LPG installation and Dutch licence plate and is exempt from road tax. Make: FiatModel: 1300 Manufacturing year: 1964. Colour: Grey Engine: 1300 Fuel: Petrol. Transmission: Manual transmission. Odometer reading: 65,464 km Number of keys: 2. Margin: Yes. License plate: Dutch, DM-16-74 . MOT: noneThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.
