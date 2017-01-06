Fiat - 1300 - 1961

car description

Fiat 1300 from 1961 in an amazing preserved condition.Chassis number: 116 *0035942*Registration number: B-263154It has been stored in its owner’s in clean and dry garage for 37 years, standing still, it was no longer used becuase the family had more cars (see photos 98-101).The car was bought new in Barcelona in 1961, used only sporadically, hence its low mileage. The car was properly maintained as you can see in the maintenance cards of the time (see 102 photos) and in 1980 the owner parked it working perfectly where it has remained to the present day.The bodywork is fully rust-free (except for the inside of a door), something very rare to see in this type of car. Only the paintwork has small minor damages due to use and having been stored for so long. The chrome work looks great, it just needs a small polishing to look like the first day.The interior is in an excellent preserved condition, although perhaps the seat foams should be changed, due to the wear suffered by the passage of time. Mechanically everything needs an deep overhaul. The car was parked while still running but, due to the passage of time, a general maintenance should be made.The car is in Barcelona, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.