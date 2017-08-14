loading Loading please wait....
Fiat 128

£7,495
Paul Duce
car description

This is a lovely little example being one of the last series, of the now rare iconic, Fiat 128 3P Berlinetta hatchbacks, that we purchased directly from the Son in Law, in Treviso Italy, of the original first elderly gentleman owner, who was born in 1927, who had the car from new, then it was transferred to his daughter in 2012

In its original Blue coloured paintwork, that had been refreshed, in her ownership but retaining its original Blue Vinyl interior, and black perforated Vinyl headliner.

Having only covered just over 50.000kms, in its lightly used life, it drives and performs extremely well, being powered by its, 1100cc Single overhead cam engine through a four speed manual gearbox, running on the original Fiat steel sports style wheels.

Now it is here in the UK, it has been though its MOT and also now, registered onto, as she has just come eligible for an Historic tax exempt age-related registration.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304169
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 128
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 1976
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2018
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.1
Paul Duce
Rochford, Essex

