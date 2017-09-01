Fiat - 128 A CL - 1980

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Documents: Italian- Owners: 1- Engine: 1116 ccDESCRIPTIONFiat 128 A CL from 1980, always belonged to the same family, only one owner. Documents are ready for change of ownership. Original number plates and documents from 1980. Inspection valid for 2 years. The vehicle has been always kept in a garage, fabric interior, in very good conditions considering the age, no work to foresee, body in very good conditions without scratches or rust bubbles. Underbody, sills and bottom are in very good conditions and rust free.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Viterbo, Italy.