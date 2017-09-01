loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 128 A CL - 1980

€3,450 - €4,485 (£3,175.73 - £4,128.44)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Documents: Italian- Owners: 1- Engine: 1116 ccDESCRIPTIONFiat 128 A CL from 1980, always belonged to the same family, only one owner. Documents are ready for change of ownership. Original number plates and documents from 1980. Inspection valid for 2 years. The vehicle has been always kept in a garage, fabric interior, in very good conditions considering the age, no work to foresee, body in very good conditions without scratches or rust bubbles. Underbody, sills and bottom are in very good conditions and rust free.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Viterbo, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309403
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 128
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

