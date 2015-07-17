loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 126 "Rat Style" - 1984

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Number plates and documents: Italian- Owners: 2- Engine: 652 cc- General conditions and maintenance: car just serviced- Paint and body conditions: good- Underbody conditions: goodDESCRIPTIONBeautiful Fiat 126 fsm model from 1984 with 61,800 original km, in working order and ready to be used. Complete service done in April 2017. “Rat Style” tuned.The “Rat Style” consists in aging the car using special treatments which cause the rusting of some parts. Then these parts are treated to prevent the failure and the breaking down of the metal. Some chromed details are left intact to make them stand out from the whole car. In short, a very unique and distinctive style.Luggage rack and trunk are included (see pictures).This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Cervinara (AV), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421041
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 126
€1,000 - €1,300 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

