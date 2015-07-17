loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 126 Personal 4 - 1978

Car with documents in order for the change of ownership. It has been standing still for over 10 years, with 99,000 km.Engine: 598 cc.Expired inspection: 04/2012.Previous owners: 3.Number of keys: 1.Colour: metallic green (original).Upholstery material: leather (original).Engine and transmission are ok.The body is not in order.Interior not in order.Calliper brakes not in good condition. The photos were updated on November 30, 2017.We recommend you to transport the car with an appropriate vehicle before using it on the road for hundreds of kilometres. We are not responsible for any failures during the transport for the delivery and the collection on the road.This car can be viewed and picked up in Orvieto, Italy. Transport across Europe can be arranged upon request at competitive prices.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421002
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 126
€900 - €1,170 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

