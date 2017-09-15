loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 126 Personal - 1981

€650 - €845 (£578.11 - £751.54)
car description

Valuable find for the Fiat enthusiast (NL car) who needs ' 126 Personal ' parts. This 126 contains plenty! And for whomever doesn’t mind a serious restoration job, this is the right lot to buy.The car starts and runs; the brakes do not work. One fender is rotten (see picture), but for hardly 30 euros you can buy a new one...Can be picked up (and viewed) in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.Dutch registration, no current inspection.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325558
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 126
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

