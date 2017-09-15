Fiat - 126 Personal - 1981

car description

Valuable find for the Fiat enthusiast (NL car) who needs ' 126 Personal ' parts. This 126 contains plenty! And for whomever doesn’t mind a serious restoration job, this is the right lot to buy.The car starts and runs; the brakes do not work. One fender is rotten (see picture), but for hardly 30 euros you can buy a new one...Can be picked up (and viewed) in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.Dutch registration, no current inspection.