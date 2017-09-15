Fiat - 126 Personal - 1981

Valuable find for the Fiat enthusiast (NL car) who needs ' 126 Personal ' parts. This 126 contains plenty! And for whomever doesn’t mind a serious restoration job, this is the right lot to buy.The car starts and runs; the brakes do not work. One fender is rotten (see picture), but for hardly 30 euros you can buy a new one...Can be picked up (and viewed) in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.Dutch registration, no current inspection.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
The Fiat 500 has long enjoyed cult status, yet when it was replaced by t...
The Fiat 500 is 60 years old this month, and to celebrate Fiat has relea...