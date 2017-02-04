loading Loading please wait....
Fiat - 126 - 2000

€2,500 - €3,250 (£2,229 - £2,897.70)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Professionally prepared car. An unforgettable experience, a feeling as you were driving a go-kart!An air-cooled engine placed in the back of the car accelerates the rear axle.Perfectly saved, accident-free car with 72572km kilometrage, rebuilt in spring 2016, drove several hundred kilometres ever since. perfect condition - perfectly running with mechanics and body in excellent condition - built for racing - authorised to use the roads - one of the last Fiat 126 produced ever - „Rally Green” colourOriginal 652cc engine built in KunickiMotoSportCompany:-capacity increased to 820cc-63HP (serially 24HP)-a shaft 76mm-a piston 83mm-a sports camshaft-light connecting-rods from Fiat 127, length 130mm-light flywheel and valve timing-light polished valves-a cylinder head on a double inlet canal 2x32mm on 39/34mm valves-2 motorcycle carburetors, 37mm each-an aluminium oil sump 3,7l-MOTUL 15W50 oil-an exit to a radiator, pressure and temperature sensors-breda exhaust 2x32mm on springs (extremely loud) with soundproofing built in (more quiet + fantastic tone + better torque)-a strengthened 4-gear transmission-new clutch, brakes, tires, accumulator etc-new, very hard chassis: shock absorber, springsThis car can be viewed and picked up in Kapalica, Poland. We can help in organizeing an inexpensive transport in Europe.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234564
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 126
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

