Fiat - 126 - 1979

€2,400 - €3,120 (£2,188.56 - £2,845.13)
DATA:- Inspection valid: until August 2018.- Number plates and documents: Italian.- Engine: 650 cc.- General condition and maintenance: 95% of the maintenance is ok and good.- Body and paint condition: 90% of the body is in very good condition.- Underbody condition: healthy.DESCRIPTION:Fiat - 126 from 1979, original, without rust, always kept covered in a garage, Rome number plate. New tyres, new cassette stereo, chains, galvanised boot, Parimor rain deflectors. Engine with 83,000 km, it always starts at once perfectly. The visible wire is that of the loudspeaker and it has to be hidden. Immobiliser alarm.Owners: 1 from the beginning. Then another person for one month, and at the end I bought the car 1 year ago. It always ran well and was always kept covered in a garage.Notes: front left wheel, I think the car jack hit the body.This car can be viewed and picked up in Bomba (Chieti), Italy.

  • Ad ID
    317135
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > 126
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

