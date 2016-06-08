loading Loading please wait....
FIAT 124 SPIDER Lusso Plus

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FIAT Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: Lusso Plus Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 8676 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Ice White

Accessories

Electric front windows, Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic stability control, Electronic Stability Programme + Anti-Slip Regulation/Motor Slip Regulation + Hydraulic Brake Assist + Hill holder, Cruise control + speed limiter, Power assisted steering, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensors, Dusk and rain sensors, 3D map display, Navigation system, Body coloured door mirrors, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, 7 touchscreen radio with multimedia control knob, DAB, Bluetooth, WiFi, 2 USB ports and Aux-in, Bose premium 9 speaker system, Body coloured bumpers, Dual chrome exhaust, Silver windscreen surround, Adaptive front lighting system

  • Ad ID
    408300
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8676 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£19,000

Vospers Fiat (Hennock Road)
Exeter, EX28RU, Devon
United Kingdom

