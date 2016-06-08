loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Convertible Classica ,Derivative:Classica ,Variant: 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr

Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Radio, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, LED rear lights, Air conditioning, Cloth upholstery, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in black, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Remote central locking, Silver stitching, 16" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    417015
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    LK67NYH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    612 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£18,990

231 Colney Hatch Lane,Southgate,
N11 3DG
United Kingdom

