Variant name:Convertible Lusso Plus ,Derivative:Lusso Plus ,Variant: 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr

3D map display, Cruise control + speed limiter, Dusk and rain sensors, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensors, 7" touchscreen radio with multimedia control knob, DAB, Bluetooth, WiFi, 2 USB ports and Aux-in, Bose premium 9 speaker system, Adaptive front lighting system, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, Fog lights, Headlight washers, LED headlight and daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Silver windscreen surround, Automatic climate control, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated seats, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in silver, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Keyless Start, 17" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    416568
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    GU67HZZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    50 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.4
