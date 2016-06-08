loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Convertible Special Editions Anniversary ,Derivative:1.4 Multiair Anniversary 2dr ,Variant: 1.4 Multiair Anniversary 2dr Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Anniversary 2dr

3D map display, Bluetooth with Wi-Fi, Cruise control + speed limiter, Dusk and rain sensors, PAS, Rear parking sensors, 2 USB ports, Aux input, Bose premium 9 speaker system, Touchscreen Satnav with DAB, Adaptive front lighting system, Body coloured bumpers, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable door mirrors, Fog lights, Headlight washers, LED headlight and daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Silver door mirrors, Silver windscreen surround, Special solid paint, Automatic climate control, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated seats, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery, Numbered anniversary edition plaque, ABS/EBD, Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Roll over hoops in silver, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Remote central locking, 17" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    409575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > 124
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    EY66SVO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4603 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£20,000

Fiat Milton Keynes,Redmoor,Merton Drive
MK6 4AG
United Kingdom

